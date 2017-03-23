Long Beach police to increase motorcycle safety patrols Sunday
In an effort to lower the number of deaths and injuries related to motorcycle crashes, extra officers will patrol areas commonly used by riders and where motorcycle crashes are known to happen, police said. “Officers will be looking for violations made by drivers and riders alike that can lead to motorcycle crashes,” police said in a news release.
