Long Beach police seek help in finding missing boy, 9, last seen north of downtown
Long Beach police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 9-year-old boy who was last seen Thursday morning at Pine Avenue and Anaheim Street. Ramon Gutierrez is Hispanic with black hair, brown eyes, about 4-foot-8 and 86 pounds.
