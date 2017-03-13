Long Beach police arrest teenager in connection with Pine Avenue gunfire
Police arrested a teenage boy responsible for gunshots fired near Pacific Coast Highway and Pine Avenue in Long Beach Tuesday night, according to authorities. Nobody was wounded in the shooting, police said, but officers got a call about the gunfire in the 2000 block of Pine Avenue around 10:25 p.m. Officers surrounded the area and found the boy when he tried to flee, Long Beach police spokesman Sgt.
