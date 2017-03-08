Long Beach man struck by car, killed in El Camino Village
A 50-year-old Long Beach man was killed when he was struck by a car as he crossed an El Camino Village street, police said Friday. The unidentified man died Thursday following the 6:25 p.m. incident on Manhattan Beach Boulevard at Cranbrook Avenue, the California Highway Patrol said.
