Long Beach man convicted in sexual assault of 9-month-old girl

A 31-year-old Long Beach man faces about 128 years to life in prison for sexually assaulting a female relative in Costa Mesa, starting when she was 9 months old, and making videos of it that he circulated online, a prosecutor said Thursday. Ryan Michael Booth was convicted Wednesday of multiple felony counts of sexually assaulting a child, using a child for obscene matter and possession of child pornography, according to Deputy District Attorney Rick Zimmer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.