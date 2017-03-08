Long Beach man convicted in sexual assault of 9-month-old girl
A 31-year-old Long Beach man faces about 128 years to life in prison for sexually assaulting a female relative in Costa Mesa, starting when she was 9 months old, and making videos of it that he circulated online, a prosecutor said Thursday. Ryan Michael Booth was convicted Wednesday of multiple felony counts of sexually assaulting a child, using a child for obscene matter and possession of child pornography, according to Deputy District Attorney Rick Zimmer.
