Long Beach kicks off work on roads, other projects, thanks to new sales tax
Crews lay down new asphalt as city officials celebrate the kick off of projects funded through Measure A, a 10-year sales tax increase approved by voters in 2016. Long Beach officials gathered around Jackson Park on Thursday to kick off some of the first street and sidewalk repairs in a long line of infrastructure projects planned over the next several years under Measure A, a 10-year sales tax increase approved by voters in June.
