Long Beach City College trustees may select new president Tuesday
Although a final vote involving all trustees to name Long Beach City College's next superintendent-president is not officially guaranteed to happen Tuesday, trustees' meeting agenda does give them a chance to make that choice during the part of their meeting scheduled to take place behind closed doors. “I think there's a strong probability that we'll make a decision tomorrow,” said Trustee Doug Otto.
