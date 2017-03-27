Long Beach City College trustees may ...

Long Beach City College trustees may select new president Tuesday

20 hrs ago Read more: Press-Telegram

Although a final vote involving all trustees to name Long Beach City College's next superintendent-president is not officially guaranteed to happen Tuesday, trustees' meeting agenda does give them a chance to make that choice during the part of their meeting scheduled to take place behind closed doors. “I think there's a strong probability that we'll make a decision tomorrow,” said Trustee Doug Otto.

