Long Beach aquariuma s seal has a senior (birthday) moment
Shelby the seal is now a senior citizen of Long Beach's Aquarium of the Pacific. Children and adults wished Shelby a happy 21st birthday Wednesday and she was served a “cake” made of Jell-O and raw fish during a celebration at the aquarium.
