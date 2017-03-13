Long Beach Airport commissioner resig...

Long Beach Airport commissioner resigns amid conflict of interest investigation

13 hrs ago

A Long Beach Airport advisory commissioner has resigned from his post as vice chair amid an investigation by the California Fair Political Practices Commission over potential conflict of interest violations. The commissioner in question, Glenn Ray, owns Million Air North, Inc., a company at Long Beach Airport that city officials were looking to sign a $807,000 contract with late last year.

Long Beach, CA

