Lone Star by James McClure to Open at Zephyr On Melrose
Elephant Theatre Company Artistic Director David Fofi directs James McClure's American classic bender Lone Star starring Christopher Jordan, Christopher Parker and Brian Foyster. In Lone Star brothers Roy and Ray take a drunken stumble down a memory lane littered with cars, stars, women and bars.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Name of $134 million MEGA Millions winner released (Mar '10)
|2 hr
|Iphonemodest552
|46
|a Sanctuarya threat from feds would have minima...
|Tue
|Ronald
|1
|Corner of Broadway and Junipero Long Beach, CA
|Tue
|dumdumb
|2
|China's top bus firm to shy away from North Ame...
|Mar 27
|Ronald
|1
|California Student Writes Op-Ed About How Milk ...
|Mar 26
|Ronald
|3
|Long Beach backs LA county sales tax measure to...
|Mar 26
|AdiosLB
|3
|Long Beach unveils a Historic Pine Avenuea sign
|Mar 25
|AdiosLB
|1
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC