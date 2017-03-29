Lone Star by James McClure to Open at...

Lone Star by James McClure to Open at Zephyr On Melrose

Elephant Theatre Company Artistic Director David Fofi directs James McClure's American classic bender Lone Star starring Christopher Jordan, Christopher Parker and Brian Foyster. In Lone Star brothers Roy and Ray take a drunken stumble down a memory lane littered with cars, stars, women and bars.

