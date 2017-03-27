Labor coalition goes the wrong way on 710 Freeway bill
For decades, the fight against the extension of the Long Beach Freeway north to Pasadena from its terminus near Cal State Los Angeles was a lonely one. At first, only tiny South Pasadena battled the plan, which would have cleaved that city in half, east and west.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|a Sanctuarya threat from feds would have minima...
|Tue
|Ronald
|1
|Name of $134 million MEGA Millions winner released (Mar '10)
|Tue
|Iphonemodest552
|43
|Corner of Broadway and Junipero Long Beach, CA
|Tue
|dumdumb
|2
|China's top bus firm to shy away from North Ame...
|Mar 27
|Ronald
|1
|California Student Writes Op-Ed About How Milk ...
|Mar 26
|Ronald
|3
|Long Beach backs LA county sales tax measure to...
|Mar 26
|AdiosLB
|3
|Long Beach unveils a Historic Pine Avenuea sign
|Mar 25
|AdiosLB
|1
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC