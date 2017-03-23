Inland Empire gains jobs, but these retailers could soon close dozens of stores
A Sears department store at 2100 N. Bellflower Blvd. in Long Beach is shown here. Sears has announced several store closures, and earlier this week the company announced that there is “substantial doubt” it will be able to keep its doors open.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Frankspickelbarre...
|20,927
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|7 hr
|Brian
|4,530
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|12 hr
|Jeff488
|3,601
|CA: 24 Members of Florencia 13 Gang Named in Ri... (Oct '07)
|Thu
|DNCK
|479
|Slain Norwalk cyclist is ID'd (Nov '09)
|Mar 20
|tellinitlikeitis
|52
|neighborhood parks in Cerritos
|Mar 19
|neighwatch
|1
|Latinos Running Blacks Straight Outta Compton (Jan '13)
|Mar 18
|harveyboy11
|139
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC