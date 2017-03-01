Hundreds attend annual CCEJ prayer breakfast in Long Beach
Luis J. Rodriguez, poet and activist delivers the keynote speech at the CCEJ 26th Annual Interfaith Intercultural Breakfast. Photo by Brittany Murray, Press Telegram/SCNG Hundreds packed the grand ballroom of the Long Beach Convention and Entertainment Center Thursday morning for a message of unity and acceptance at an annual breakfast that has grown into a major event.
