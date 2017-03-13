Govt should offer 'Guaranteed Equal O...

Govt should offer 'Guaranteed Equal Opportunity' to Competent Ghanaians Abroad

Akuffo-Addo's Government should offer 'Guaranteed Equal Opportunity' to Competent Ghanaians Abroad, with Appointment Letters, says Kwame Mayor Reflecting upon President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's Government appointments -- Kwame Mayor, has publicly reminded the Office of the President of Ghana, especially, the Diaspora Office created in the Office of the Presidency, that Patriotic Ghanaians living abroad, such as Ghanaian-Americans, who are Competent, with Qualifications, Strategic Ideas, Talents, Creativity, Functional, Technical Skills, and the Extraordinary roles played by them, , including himself, should be treated unfairly, and unjustly.

