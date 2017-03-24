For the Record

Queen Mary: In the March 22 Business section, an article about a planned $250-million entertainment complex next to the Queen Mary said that developer Urban Commons has a 56-year lease to operate the ship. The lease with the city of Long Beach is 66 years.

