First responders train for emergencies at ports of LA, Long Beach

A full-scale emergency exercise from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. included helicopters, sirens, blue lights, blank fire and flash bangs in the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach Tuesday as part of a multi-agency drill. The exercise included Coast Guard, FBI, Los Angeles Port Police, Los Angeles police and fire departments, and Long Beach police and fire departments.

