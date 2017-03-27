Film festival highlighting women returns to Long Beach
The Junior League of Long Beach puts on the event at the Art Theatre, meant to celebrate the empowerment of women through connecting their stories and causes with cinema. The traveling festival, which is JLLB's sole fundraiser, highlights various filmmakers and was established in 2000 by LUNA, the makers of the Whole Nutrition Bar for Women.
