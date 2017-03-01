Fence, car hit by gunfire in Long Beacha s Willmore City neighborhood
Long Beach police Wednesday afternoon were investigating gunfire that apparently missed hitting anyone in the Willmore City neighborhood, according to authorities. Officers headed to the area after getting reports of gunshots heard in the 1200 block of Chestnut Avenue around 1:30 p.m., Long Beach police spokeswoman Marlene Arrona said.
