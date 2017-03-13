Feel the heat today, Southern Califor...

Feel the heat today, Southern California, but get ready for a cooldown

The Southland will spend one more day in temperatures “well above” normal today before the start of a cooling trend, National Weather Service forecasters said today. Temperatures will be around 8 degrees above normal in downtown L.A. today and between 10 and 20 degrees above normal in some valley areas, said NWS meteorologist Robbie Munroe.

Long Beach, CA

