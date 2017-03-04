Emerging broker training for two from Coldwell Banker Commercial Upchurch Realty

Katie Buckles Reeves and Frank Thompson of Coldwell Banker Commercial Upchurch Realty flew out to California to take part in a comprehensive training session for emerging brokers. The emerging broker training, offered to sales and leasing professionals with less than 18 months of commercial real estate experience, is a four-month program comprised of two live session seminars, bimonthly webinar sessions, and field work.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.