Emerging broker training for two from Coldwell Banker Commercial Upchurch Realty
Katie Buckles Reeves and Frank Thompson of Coldwell Banker Commercial Upchurch Realty flew out to California to take part in a comprehensive training session for emerging brokers. The emerging broker training, offered to sales and leasing professionals with less than 18 months of commercial real estate experience, is a four-month program comprised of two live session seminars, bimonthly webinar sessions, and field work.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|Now_What-
|20,876
|Walmart workers protest wages, benefits at Onta... (Nov '13)
|3 hr
|Luke
|33
|lularoe pop up
|Sun
|Luislb
|1
|I'll always love you
|Sun
|anonymous
|1
|New Norwalk townhome development officially sol...
|Sat
|Juanitto
|1
|CA: 24 Members of Florencia 13 Gang Named in Ri... (Oct '07)
|Sat
|gotcha
|477
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|Sat
|robert guth
|3,593
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC