Edward Cella Art & Architecture opens exhibition of works by Kendell Carter

Edward Cella Art & Architecture presents Kendell Carter: Marvel, an exhibition of cast paintings, sculpture, installation, and guided meditation by Kendell Carter. Carter's sustained commitment to observing and exploring race, gender, history, and consumer culture manifests in a studio practice that pushes beyond that of a black artist making art about politics, and towards one that acknowledges the rapidly integrating nature of today's visual culture.

