Edward Cella Art & Architecture opens exhibition of works by Kendell Carter
Edward Cella Art & Architecture presents Kendell Carter: Marvel, an exhibition of cast paintings, sculpture, installation, and guided meditation by Kendell Carter. Carter's sustained commitment to observing and exploring race, gender, history, and consumer culture manifests in a studio practice that pushes beyond that of a black artist making art about politics, and towards one that acknowledges the rapidly integrating nature of today's visual culture.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Art Daily.
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|13 min
|jersey city
|20,889
|Walmart workers protest wages, benefits at Onta... (Nov '13)
|13 hr
|RiccardoFire
|38
|CA: 24 Members of Florencia 13 Gang Named in Ri... (Oct '07)
|18 hr
|gotcha
|478
|lularoe pop up
|Mar 5
|Luislb
|1
|I'll always love you
|Mar 5
|anonymous
|1
|New Norwalk townhome development officially sol...
|Mar 4
|Juanitto
|1
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|Mar 4
|robert guth
|3,593
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC