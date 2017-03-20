Driver may have run over attempted carjacker on CSULB campus, police say
Police have asked for help finding a man who may have been run over when he tried to car-jack a driver at Cal State Long Beach last week, according to authorities. Police said the incident began on campus around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday when a white truck pulled up to a car with a driver and passenger inside.
