Downtown Long Beacha s City Place sheds name, aims to be focal point of a The Streetsa

City Place's ownership formally commemorated the opening of architecture and design firm Retail Design Collaborative's new offices, Studio One Eleven, at 245 East 3rd Street. City Place also announced it would now be known as "The Streets."

