Dona t let politicians hurt the statea s defense industry a " again: Joel Kotkin
Thousands of job seekers waited in lines as Virgin Galactic hosted a job fair for the Long Beach plant where the company will build its space launcher in this March 7, 2015 file photo. The Trump administration's proposed $54 billion boost in military spending, fulfilling the president's pledge to “build up the military,” offers, along with a proposed space buildup, a unique opportunity for Southern California to recover its economic mojo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|7 hr
|jersey city
|20,895
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|9 hr
|Pup n Taco
|3,594
|Pathetic
|9 hr
|Debbie Downer
|1
|Walmart workers protest wages, benefits at Onta... (Nov '13)
|Fri
|RiccardoFire
|38
|CA: 24 Members of Florencia 13 Gang Named in Ri... (Oct '07)
|Mar 10
|gotcha
|478
|lularoe pop up
|Mar 5
|Luislb
|1
|I'll always love you
|Mar 5
|anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC