Cut it: O.T. Genasis brings his pusherman rap to Pure Lounge. Photo by Jory Lee Cordy.
Them bricks is way to hot, you need to cut it! One might presume that Trevor Paglen took the advice of a certain Long Beach trapper when he conceived of his "Trinity Cube"-a block fashioned out of irradiated glass collected from the post-meltdown Fukashima Exclusion Zone in Japan and Trinitite, the mineral created on July 16, 1945 when the United States exploded the world's first atomic bomb near Alamogordo, New Mexico. The artist and geologist's 2010 piece "Time Study" is now on display at The Cantor Arts Center exhibit The Eye in the Sky .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Metroactive.
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|49 min
|Viking Power
|20,919
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|2 hr
|Well Well
|4,522
|SOUTH BAY HISTORY: Fletcher Oil Fire in Carson (Jul '10)
|6 hr
|Dennis M
|8
|Slain Norwalk cyclist is ID'd (Nov '09)
|19 hr
|Hisbabygirl
|51
|Walmart workers protest wages, benefits at Onta... (Nov '13)
|Wed
|Luke
|39
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|Mar 14
|solorow
|3,596
|Pathetic
|Mar 12
|Debbie Downer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC