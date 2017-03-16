Core capital goods orders dip, but sh...

Core capital goods orders dip, but shipments surge

5 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

REUTERS/Bob Riha Jr WASHINGTON, March 24: - New orders for key U.S.-made capital goods unexpectedly fell in February, but a surge in shipments amid demand for machinery and electrical The Commerce Department said on Friday that non-defense capital goods orders excluding aircraft, a closely watched proxy for business spending plans, dipped 0.1 percent last month after rising 0.1 percent in January. Shipments of these so-called core capital goods jumped 1.0 percent after declining 0.3 percent in January.

