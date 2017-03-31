Coldwell Banker ad stars rescued pup ...

Coldwell Banker ad stars rescued pup in honor of 'Homes for Dogs'

Coldwell Banker kicked off this year's Homes For Dogs Project with "Somebody To Love," a commercial that shows how pets can transform a home. In conjunction with this year's Homes for Dogs Project , Coldwell Banker released "Somebody to Love," a commercial that shows how rescuing a pup transformed a man's house from cold and empty to warm and loving.

