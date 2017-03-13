Coast Guard, Navy assist damaged Long Beach charter fishing boat off San Clemente Island
Twenty passengers and five crew members from a charter fishing vessel based in San Pedro were safely returned to shore Sunday, March 19, after the boat struck a submerged object in the ocean and began taking on water off San Clemente Island. The Coast Guard, the Navy and two Vessel Assist crews helped get the 63-foot charter boat Truline to Newport Beach Shipyard, the Coast Guard said in a statement.
