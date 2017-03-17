California Student Writes Op-Ed About How Milk Is Racist Symbol
A student at the California State University - Long Beach recently penned an op-ed opining on the racist undertones of drinking milk. In a Daily 49er article published March 13, entitled, " Milk new symbol of hate? ," staff writer Samantha Diaz writes that many Americans "have been so accustomed to hearing the benefits of milk that you probably didn't even realize the subtle racism hidden in our health facts."
#1 10 hrs ago
The writer has rightly identified an often overlooked component of "racism". Samantha's insight is not typical of those attending our burdensome taxpayer funded Government university complex. She neglected to identify, though, that African health is jeopardized by salt, a chemical that the Africans are unable to efficiently expel from their bodies. The Government "racists'" response has been to eliminate salt from foods that previously were mm-mm-good and then to turn those foods into foul tasting salt-less concoctions - eliminating choice for the Africans and the other races alike.
Samantha's efforts to shame the "racists" who control our nations' food supply should be heralded as a sign of our times. It is time to get he "racists" out of Government control of our nation's food supply. We non-"racists" of good-will stand foursquare with Samantha. Then, hopefully, President Donald J Trump can exercise his executive powers to end tenure for rich Government school teachers and wealthy taxpayer dependent Government university "professors".
LET'S ALL WORK TOGETHER TO END GOVERNMENT FOOD "RACISM"!
Ronald
