California moves forward on new jailh...

California moves forward on new jailhouse snitch rules

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Pasadena Star-News

Assembly Bill 359 on Tuesday sailed unanimously through the state Assembly Public Safety Committee, passing its first hurdle. The bill next goes to the Assembly floor for a full vote at a yet-to-be determined date.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pasadena Star-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Long Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 58 min Terrance 20,919
News A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06) 1 hr Rene Rio 4,529
News Slain Norwalk cyclist is ID'd (Nov '09) Mar 20 tellinitlikeitis 52
neighborhood parks in Cerritos Mar 19 neighwatch 1
Latinos Running Blacks Straight Outta Compton (Jan '13) Mar 18 harveyboy11 139
News California Student Writes Op-Ed About How Milk ... Mar 17 Ronald 1
News SOUTH BAY HISTORY: Fletcher Oil Fire in Carson (Jul '10) Mar 16 Dennis M 8
See all Long Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Long Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Los Angeles County was issued at March 22 at 10:51PM PDT

Long Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Long Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Wall Street
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wildfires
 

Long Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,241 • Total comments across all topics: 279,748,717

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC