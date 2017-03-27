California Inc.: Long Beach plays host to 'Pulse of the Ports' shipping event
The Port of Long Beach is hosting its annual "Pulse of the Ports" event Wednesday at the Long Beach Convention Center. Experts will offer predictions for the upcoming peak shipping season.
