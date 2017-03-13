Burglary suspects lead Glendora police, CHP on chase to Long Beach
LONG BEACH >> Authorities were looking for at least two burglary suspects who led them on a chase that ended in Long Beach. It wasn't immediately clear where the pursuit began but the California Highway Patrol was called to assist Glendora police in the chase about 3:15 a.m. in the Santa Fe Springs area, according to CHP dispatcher.
