Buffett's China Rival in Buses: We Don't Need America Anyway

Warren Buffett's rival in the electric-bus business is ceding potential U.S. sales to the billionaire's BYD Co., saying there are enough profits to make in countries that are more welcoming to Chinese products. Tang Yuxiang, chairman of Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co., said the world's biggest bus maker has vehicles in more than 130 markets outside the U.S. -- including Singapore, Russia and Saudi Arabia.

