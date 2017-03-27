Buffett's China Rival in Buses: We Don't Need America Anyway
Warren Buffett's rival in the electric-bus business is ceding potential U.S. sales to the billionaire's BYD Co., saying there are enough profits to make in countries that are more welcoming to Chinese products. Tang Yuxiang, chairman of Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co., said the world's biggest bus maker has vehicles in more than 130 markets outside the U.S. -- including Singapore, Russia and Saudi Arabia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Corner of Broadway and Junipero Long Beach, CA
|11 hr
|susan weir
|1
|China's top bus firm to shy away from North Ame...
|11 hr
|Ronald
|1
|California Student Writes Op-Ed About How Milk ...
|Sun
|Ronald
|3
|Long Beach backs LA county sales tax measure to...
|Sun
|AdiosLB
|3
|Long Beach unveils a Historic Pine Avenuea sign
|Mar 25
|AdiosLB
|1
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|Mar 24
|Jeff488
|3,601
|CA: 24 Members of Florencia 13 Gang Named in Ri... (Oct '07)
|Mar 23
|DNCK
|479
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC