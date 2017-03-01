Bubbling liquid prompts evacuation in Downtown Long Beach
Pine Avenue between 1st Street and Broadway was closed Thursday morning as the Long Beach Fire Department and HazMat team investigated an unknown substance at Cafe Sevilla. Long Beach March 2, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.
Comments
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|8 hr
|Wendy
|3,590
|Looking
|Wed
|Forsure50
|1
|3 arrested over towing (Jun '08)
|Feb 27
|LCDADDY
|153
|SkimmingWorld.com Real or Fake?
|Feb 27
|Ben99
|7
|Quake: CSULB buildings evacuated; local schools... (Jul '08)
|Feb 23
|Ronald
|7
|My Fit Foods closes East Long Beach store, leav...
|Feb 21
|Ronald
|1
|Pilot academy at Banning High faces closure, in...
|Feb 14
|Ronald
|2
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC