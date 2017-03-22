'Big One' Could Sink LA Below Sea Level 'Instantaneously'
Scientists have found a new risk for the Los Angeles area during a major earthquake: abrupt sinking of land, potentially below sea level, probably instantaneously. The last known major quake on the San Andreas fault occurred in 1857, but three quakes over the last 2,000 years on nearby faults made ground just outside Los Angeles city limits sink as much as three feet, according to a study published Monday in the journal Scientific Reports.
