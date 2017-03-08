Authorities ID victim in deadly double shooting in Long Beach
Trevor Genel McCrainey was a 22-year-old from Westmont, Illinois, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner's office. Police said they found McCrainey and the wounded woman in an alleyway around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday after getting a report of a shooting in the East Village Arts District.
