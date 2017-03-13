At town hall, Long Beach congressman ...

At town hall, Long Beach congressman speaks to friendly audience a " mostly

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Press-Telegram

Things got a little heated between a few Trump supporters and those opposed to the president's policies at a town hall hosted by U.S. Rep. Alan Lowenthal, D-Long Beach. March 13, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Long Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07) 1 hr solorow 3,596
News Cartel drug bust yields arrests in Hesperia (Sep '09) 3 hr Whity 27
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 3 hr tellinitlikeitis 20,898
Pathetic Sun Debbie Downer 1
News Walmart workers protest wages, benefits at Onta... (Nov '13) Mar 10 RiccardoFire 38
News CA: 24 Members of Florencia 13 Gang Named in Ri... (Oct '07) Mar 10 gotcha 478
lularoe pop up Mar 5 Luislb 1
See all Long Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Long Beach Forum Now

Long Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Long Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Zimbabwe
  3. South Korea
  4. Ireland
  5. Egypt
 

Long Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,199 • Total comments across all topics: 279,547,221

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC