Assholes Spray Paint 'Illegal' On Cal...

Assholes Spray Paint 'Illegal' On California Man's Vintage VW Bus

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Jalopnik

A well-maintained yellow 1971 Volkswagens Bus was vandalized in Long Beach, CA this week, along with a VW Beetle. The bus, owned by local air-cooled enthusiast Joe Solis, had the word "ILLEGAL" spray-painted on its side.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jalopnik.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Long Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Norwalk CA I.C.E Raids. Happening now all month... 2 hr Juanitto 3
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 hr Dr Phil 20,871
News 'Undocumented' but inspiring (Nov '12) 5 hr MAGA2016 50
News CA: 24 Members of Florencia 13 Gang Named in Ri... (Oct '07) 7 hr gotcha 477
News 3 stabbed in Norwalk bar, suspect flees 8 hr tellinitlikeitis 4
people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07) 9 hr robert guth 3,593
Looking Mar 1 Anonymous 1
See all Long Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Long Beach Forum Now

Long Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Long Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Long Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,036 • Total comments across all topics: 279,311,747

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC