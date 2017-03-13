Arts District bike lanes and pedestrian-friendly projects around LA will get millions from the state
Last week, the California Transportation Commission awarded more than $100 million to 62 active transportation projects around the state, including $14.85 million for a host of bike lanes and pedestrian-friendly improvements in the Arts District. The grant money, which will be delivered between 2019 and 2021, represents a sizable chunk of the $56 million awarded to Southern California cities and agencies to deliver projects focused on making the state safer for walkers and bicyclists.
