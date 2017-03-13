Arts District bike lanes and pedestri...

Arts District bike lanes and pedestrian-friendly projects around LA will get millions from the state

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Curbed

Last week, the California Transportation Commission awarded more than $100 million to 62 active transportation projects around the state, including $14.85 million for a host of bike lanes and pedestrian-friendly improvements in the Arts District. The grant money, which will be delivered between 2019 and 2021, represents a sizable chunk of the $56 million awarded to Southern California cities and agencies to deliver projects focused on making the state safer for walkers and bicyclists.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Curbed.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Long Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Slain Norwalk cyclist is ID'd (Nov '09) 4 hr tellinitlikeitis 52
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 17 hr VIKING POWER 20,930
neighborhood parks in Cerritos Sun neighwatch 1
Latinos Running Blacks Straight Outta Compton (Jan '13) Sat harveyboy11 139
News A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06) Sat Well Well 4,526
News California Student Writes Op-Ed About How Milk ... Mar 17 Ronald 1
News SOUTH BAY HISTORY: Fletcher Oil Fire in Carson (Jul '10) Mar 16 Dennis M 8
See all Long Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Long Beach Forum Now

Long Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Long Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
 

Long Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,504 • Total comments across all topics: 279,691,153

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC