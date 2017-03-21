Anonymous tip leads to arrest in 40-y...

Anonymous tip leads to arrest in 40-year-old Long Beach cold case

20 hrs ago

Detectives believe they've cracked a 40-year-old cold case by arresting a 73-year-old man in connection with a fatal Long Beach shooting from 1976, police said Monday. Police said they took Long Beach resident Jerry Lee Hires into custody at his home Thursday on suspicion of killing 25-year-old Tyrone Patrick.

