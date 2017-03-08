Andrea McLean hosts Loose Women in a Cher costume
'I nearly choked on my Steak & Ale pie!' Andrea McLean, 47, sets viewers' pulses racing as she presents Loose Women in a raunchy Cher costume showcasing her 'amazing' figure It was 70s and 80s day on Loose Women on Friday afternoon - and the panel donned their finest flashback regalia for the occasion. Channeling the likes of Abba and Dolly Parton were Kaye Adams and Linda Robson, while Martine McCutcheon threw on a Cindi Lauper-inspired ensemble.
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Walmart workers protest wages, benefits at Onta... (Nov '13)
|9 min
|Birds Landing Bob
|37
|CA: 24 Members of Florencia 13 Gang Named in Ri... (Oct '07)
|1 hr
|gotcha
|478
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|7 hr
|jersey city
|20,887
|lularoe pop up
|Mar 5
|Luislb
|1
|I'll always love you
|Mar 5
|anonymous
|1
|New Norwalk townhome development officially sol...
|Mar 4
|Juanitto
|1
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|Mar 4
|robert guth
|3,593
