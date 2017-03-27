a Youa re gambling with your life,a j...

a Youa re gambling with your life,a judge tells Long Beach murder defendant representing himself

Rejecting a judge's attempts to dissuade him, the man accused of killing a 4-year-old and her mother in downtown Long Beach reaffirmed his decision Thursday to represent himself during a murder trial where he could face the death penalty. “I'm telling you, you're gambling with your life, and I wouldn't,” Judge Jesse Rodriguez told the defendant in a Long Beach courtroom.

