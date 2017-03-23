a Scorpiona submarine near Queen Mary...

a Scorpiona submarine near Queen Mary in Long Beach snarled in lawsuit, disrepair

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Press-Telegram

The Russian submarine named the Scorpion docked beside the Queen Mary in Long Beach is showing its age. March 24, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Long Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Long Beach backs LA county sales tax measure to... 7 hr AdiosLB 3
News California Student Writes Op-Ed About How Milk ... 7 hr AdiosLB 2
News Long Beach unveils a Historic Pine Avenuea sign Sat AdiosLB 1
people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07) Fri Jeff488 3,601
News CA: 24 Members of Florencia 13 Gang Named in Ri... (Oct '07) Mar 23 DNCK 479
Latinos Running Blacks Straight Outta Compton (Jan '13) Mar 18 harveyboy11 139
News SOUTH BAY HISTORY: Fletcher Oil Fire in Carson (Jul '10) Mar 16 Dennis M 8
See all Long Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Long Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Watch for Los Angeles County was issued at March 26 at 3:07AM PDT

Long Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Long Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Long Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,910 • Total comments across all topics: 279,833,547

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC