a Sanctuarya threat from feds would have minimal impact on Long Beach, officials say
Long Beach leaders say the latest threats from the White House to defund cities that do not fully comply with federal immigration law are “nothing new” and - if enforced - would not affect Long Beach's ability to provide “core services” to its residents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.
Comments
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Corner of Broadway and Junipero Long Beach, CA
|15 hr
|susan weir
|1
|China's top bus firm to shy away from North Ame...
|16 hr
|Ronald
|1
|California Student Writes Op-Ed About How Milk ...
|Sun
|Ronald
|3
|Long Beach backs LA county sales tax measure to...
|Sun
|AdiosLB
|3
|Long Beach unveils a Historic Pine Avenuea sign
|Mar 25
|AdiosLB
|1
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|Mar 24
|Jeff488
|3,601
|CA: 24 Members of Florencia 13 Gang Named in Ri... (Oct '07)
|Mar 23
|DNCK
|479
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC