A Peek At The $250 Million Entertainment Complex Proposed for 'Queen Mary Island'
The venerable Queen Mary in Long Beach is owned by the city, but it's operated by a separate party via a lease agreement.
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|12 hr
|gmaclaren
|3,599
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|12 hr
|WPWW
|20,924
|CA: 24 Members of Florencia 13 Gang Named in Ri... (Oct '07)
|19 hr
|DNCK
|479
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|Wed
|Rene Rio
|4,529
|Slain Norwalk cyclist is ID'd (Nov '09)
|Mar 20
|tellinitlikeitis
|52
|neighborhood parks in Cerritos
|Mar 19
|neighwatch
|1
|Latinos Running Blacks Straight Outta Compton (Jan '13)
|Mar 18
|harveyboy11
|139
