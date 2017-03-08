a Monty Pythona grad Cleese at Carpen...

a Monty Pythona grad Cleese at Carpenter Center

British comedian John Cleese , whose long list of credits include being a co-writer and actor on such comedies as “Monty Python's Flying Circus,” will bring his wit and charm to the Carpenter Center on Saturday as part of the venue's “Wit and Wisdom” series. Cleese, who has also worked on such films as “Monty Python and the Holy Grail,” and “A Fish Called Wanda,” which earned him an Academy Award nomination for best screenplay, will perform 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. shows, which will likely sell out.

