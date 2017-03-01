a Illegala spray-painted on Latino mana s van in Long Beach
Long Beach police are investigating after a Latino man said he found the word “Illegal” spray-painted in large dark letters on this side of his van this weekend. Joe Solis said a neighbor in his Belmont Heights community alerted him to the vandalism Sunday morning.
