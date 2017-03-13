a I dona t believe these people are a...

a I dona t believe these people are actually deada says accused killer of 4-year-old and her mother

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Press-Telegram

In an often incoherent rant from the witness stand Friday, the man charged with murdering a mother and her 4-year-old daughter in downtown Long Beach insisted the two victims are still alive and that he's the target of an elaborate setup. “I don't believe these people are actually dead,” said Brandon Colbert Jr., prompting the victims' family members sitting in the courtroom to scoff.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Long Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06) 54 min Well Well 4,526
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr Arturo 20,916
News California Student Writes Op-Ed About How Milk ... 19 hr Ronald 1
News SOUTH BAY HISTORY: Fletcher Oil Fire in Carson (Jul '10) Thu Dennis M 8
News Slain Norwalk cyclist is ID'd (Nov '09) Wed Hisbabygirl 51
News Walmart workers protest wages, benefits at Onta... (Nov '13) Mar 15 Luke 39
people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07) Mar 14 solorow 3,596
See all Long Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Long Beach Forum Now

Long Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Long Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Northern Ireland
 

Long Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,433 • Total comments across all topics: 279,639,631

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC