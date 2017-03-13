a I dona t believe these people are actually deada says accused killer of 4-year-old and her mother

In an often incoherent rant from the witness stand Friday, the man charged with murdering a mother and her 4-year-old daughter in downtown Long Beach insisted the two victims are still alive and that he's the target of an elaborate setup. “I don't believe these people are actually dead,” said Brandon Colbert Jr., prompting the victims' family members sitting in the courtroom to scoff.

