16 men arrested for soliciting sex in Compton, 2 more suspected of pandering
Sixteen men who solicited sex from undercover sheriff's deputies were under arrest today as a result of a crackdown on human trafficking in Compton, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reported. Another two men were arrested on suspicion of felony pandering as part of the sheriff's operation, which was conducted Wednesday, said Deputy Trina Schrader of the Sheriff's Information Bureau.
