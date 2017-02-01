WSU football recruiting: Safety Josh Talbott officially signs his letter of intent
One of Washington State's more sought after recruits, Long Beach, Calif., safety Josh Talbott, has made his college decision official by signing his national letter of intent Wednesday. Talbott played his high school football Long Beach Poly, a school known for producing a tremendous amount of talent, and the alma mater of WSU running back Gerard Wicks.
